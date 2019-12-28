What They Are Saying: Clemson vs. Ohio State Fiesta Bowl showdown

By: Gavin Oliver | 35 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
GLENDALE, Ariz. — We are just hours away from the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown at the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.
Check out what is being said on Twitter about the marquee matchup!
Lets GOOOOOO!!! Its GAMEDAY!! #ALLIN 🐅 #ALLIN 🐅 #ALLIN 🐅 #ALLIN 🐅 #ALLIN 🐅 #ALLIN 🐅
— Coach Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) December 28, 2019
How excited are you for gameday on a scale from 1 to Tyler Davis running through a sunflower patch? 🌻#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/2hDCrov2JN
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 28, 2019
Set the Scene: 📍 State Farm Stadium
Travis Etienne: "Just as a kid, you dream about these moments to be able to play in a game like a Fiesta Bowl. I'm not going to take it for granted."#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ujvcF8BFCX
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 28, 2019
“It doesn't matter what we've done in the past…
This is all about right here and right now.” – James Skalski#CFBPlayoff #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/EHsveTP8RC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 28, 2019
Just ran into fans in Palo Alto that love the Buckeyes / sorry it is going to a Dabo Clemson day baby ! pic.twitter.com/r57JQFxjEz
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 28, 2019
Clemson 38
Ohio State 17
Let it be written.
Let it be done.
— Harold *Dutch* Coleman (@TheDutchColeman) December 28, 2019
I think it’s pretty cool they’re letting Oklahoma and LSU play before Ohio State and Clemson. Always nice to give the junior varsity teams some TV time before the real teams square off.
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 28, 2019
🎉 FIESTA BOWL PICKS 🎉
Lee Corso: OSU 🌰
Rece Davis: Clemson 🐅
Desmond Howard: Clemson 🐅
Chris Fallica: Clemson 🐅
David Pollack: Ohio State 🌰
Jesse Palmer: Clemson 🐅
Joey Galloway: Ohio State 🌰
Jonathan Vilma: Clemson 🐅
Mark Sanchez: Clemson 🐅#CFBPlayoff
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 28, 2019
Woody Hayes's last stand: @Rosenberg_Mike on Ohio State, Clemson and the punch that ruined Hayes https://t.co/PoUg1g9uzg pic.twitter.com/ILT1QOzQ2T
— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 26, 2019
Today’s College Football Playoffs semifinals feature five of @McShay13’s top eight selections in his first 2020 mock draft: LSU QB Joe Burrow, Ohio State DE Chase Young, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb and Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2019
Tonight on ESPN, Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
These teams enter the College Football Playoff with the longest active winning streaks in FBS: Clemson 28 straight, Ohio State 19 straight. pic.twitter.com/hHhCFJ051X
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 28, 2019
