Who has the edge? Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In one of the most anticipated games of the College Football Playoff era, No. 3 Clemson plays No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl today at 8 p.m. with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

The winner will play the winner of the Peach Bowl in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma, which will be played earlier in the day.

Who has the edge?

Clemson’s wide receivers vs. Ohio State’s safeties: This is the number one matchup in this game because Ohio State’s only weakness on the field is at the safety and strongside linebacker/nickelback positions. Brendon White was exposed in both the Michigan and Wisconsin games. Look for Clemson to possibly ploy a similar tragedy it did against South Carolina by moving Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross to the slots or finding creative ways to get them to the middle of the field so they can have the mismatches they want. Advantage: Clemson

Clemson’s Braden Galloway vs. Ohio State’s safeties and linebackers: Galloway could be the X-Factor in this game simply because no one has seen him play in a game since last year’s ACC Championship Game. After serving his one-year suspension by the NCAA, Galloway returns to Clemson hoping to create mismatches against the Ohio State defense, especially against their linebackers. Galloway is big, strong, physical and athletic and he can play and run routes like a wide receiver. He has been anxious to prove what he can do, and he’ll get his chance today. If Galloway is a part of the game plan and he executes, then Clemson will win this matchup all night long. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom line: I have gone back and forth with this pick all week. I see areas where the Buckeyes can exploit Clemson on offense and defense, especially at the line of scrimmage. However, Ohio State has not seen the level of team speed of Clemson’s caliber anywhere in the Big Ten. The bases of my pick comes off the matchup where I think the Tigers can win and win often. Though the Buckeyes are extremely talented at the corner positions, their weakness on defense lies with their safeties where Clemson will have an opportunity to make plays with Tee Higgins, Justin Ross and Amari Rodgers.

Score prediction: Clemson 37, Ohio State 33