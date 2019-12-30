Recruits react to Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl triumph, return to national title game

Clemson is headed to its second straight national championship game and fourth in the last five years after disposing of Ohio State with a 29-23 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their reaction to the Tigers’ big win and return to the natty:

Clemson signee Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “Great win! All year people have said that Clemson has played no one and that they can’t beat a high-caliber team. They dug a 16-0 hole and were able to come back and win against a team who was at one time the number one team in the nation, ranked by the CFP!”

Clemson signee Trent Howard, 2020 OL, Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian): “Absolutely awesome! Things don’t happen by accident! They have put so much hard work into it! Go Tigers!!”

Clemson signee Walker Parks, 2020 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “Me and Bryn (Tucker) were watching the game and I think we woke the entire hotel up by yelling and dancing. That last drive was pure ass kicking. I look up to Sean Pollard and John Simpson, they’ve been good to me when I’ve been to camp and around the place. They deserve every bit of it. I can’t wait to watch it.”

Clemson signee Kobe Pryor, 2020 RB, Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown): “What a time to be a Tiger!!”

Clemson signee Trenton Simpson, 2020 LB, Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek): “I was so excited!!!! Can’t wait for the championship game!!!! Very great game!!”

Clemson signee Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “That game had me so nervous, we pulled it out throughout all the crazy things that happened in the first half. Once we got rolling it was over with!”

Clemson signee Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Catholic): “Clemson continues to dominate. Now on to New Orleans.”

Clemson signee DJ Uiagalelei, 2020 QB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “Absolutely no surprise to me.”

Clemson signee EJ Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City, Ala. (Central): “That was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen. That was also a hard-fought win by Clemson.”

Clemson signee John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton, Ga. (Creekview): “It was awesome to see the team fight and win like that and I can’t wait for the championship!”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern): “It’s amazing. Not too many teams can do this back to back you know. They are just blessed and it’s a great opportunity to be back.”

Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “Huge statement win for the Tigers, great comeback.”

Troy Stellato, 2021 WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons): “Crazy game. Very entertaining to watch. It went back and forth late.”

Blake Miller, 2022 OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “It was amazing. They really persevered. It was a fun game to watch.”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): ‘From the beginning of the game I had no doubt that the Tigers were going to come out on top, but that was a great team win.”

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!