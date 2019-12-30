Swinney says Burrow will be a huge challenge

The College Football Playoff National Championship will feature two of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Lawrence is 25-0 as a starting quarterback, which includes a win in last year’s national championship, a game in which he was named the MVP. Burrow just won the Heisman Trophy and has picked a part every defense he has gone up against this year.

“Another great match-up, two great quarterbacks. So again, that’s the way a championship game ought to be,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

On Monday, Swinney said the coaches plan to meet Tuesday and start breaking down LSU, so he has not had the opportunity to really study Burrow. However, the Clemson coach has watched Burrow play a couple of times on television.

“I’ve been able to see the highlights and all that stuff, and then also, just kind of how he represents himself. He’s just a very impressive young person,” Swinney said. “You can tell he’s just an inspirational type guy, great winner. He has great belief, and you can tell his team is highly motivated around him.”

LSU (14-0) is coming off a 63-28 win over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, a game in which those Tigers scored 49 points in the first half. Burrow threw seven touchdown passes in the first 30 minutes and later added a rushing touchdown.

He finished the game 29-39 for 493 yards.

On the season, Burrow has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 5,208 yards, while throwing 55 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

“He’s played in big games and just is very poised in those situations,” Swinney said. “Got a chance to see him in the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa there, so watched that one, and just very, very impressive in how he’s competed all year long.

“He is just going to be a challenge. He’s easily, just statistically what he did is unbelievable. They really just shred everybody, and it starts with him, and it’s not just his ability to throw the ball. He’s got great receivers, offensive line. He’s had a great run game sport and all that kind of stuff. But he’s made great plays with his legs, too. He can move. Just very confident, very accurate, and it’ll be a huge challenge.”

