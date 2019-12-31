Tigers ‘definitely at the top’ for elite DT ‘Big Bear’

Keithian Alexander, commonly referred to as the “Big Bear”, figures to be one of the most sought-after defensive tackles in the 2022 recruiting class. The mammoth 6-foot-4, 340-pound high school sophomore already has offers from LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M among others.

Right now, though, Alexander is locked in on preparing for his junior season at Dallas (Texas) Skyline High School and not really worrying much about the recruiting process.

“You know it’s always hectic but I am taking my time with it all,” Alexander told The Clemson Insider. “I am really preparing for the season and training hard, and have kind of moved away from the recruiting side of things and focusing on having a productive junior year campaign.”

The Big Bear did not make any college visits during this season but anticipates hitting the road this summer to check out a bunch of schools.

“This summer the climate is pretty thick on traveling,” he said, “and we most definitely plan on stopping everywhere, especially Clemson!”

Alexander is very high on Clemson after stopping by campus to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, and he hopes to receive an offer from the Tigers in the future when they begin offering prospects in the 2022 class.

Asked where Clemson stands in the early going of his recruitment, Alexander answered, “Definitely at the top.”

“I mean they’ve done right by me throughout this recruitment, and I plan on doing the same as well,” he said.

Alexander is a big fan of Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and loves how the Tigers consistently send players to the NFL.

“Clemson is producing guys and developing players better than ever right now and that attracts me, as well as the tremendous amount of respect Todd Bates has,” he said. “Of course there are other schools after me onto the race, and that’s Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, A&M.”

Alexander has a good feeling about Clemson going into the national championship game against LSU after seeing Clemson come out on top over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl last Saturday.

“Considering the job that Dabo and the rest of the staff do, as well as just pulling off the PlayStation Bowl game, I think that we have another shot at a chance to win the national (title). I mean boss things are really heating up defensively and offensively.”

As for his own football season, the Big Bear is happy about the way his sophomore campaign went but is still hungry to improve his game all around.

“It was a great productive year to refine and also work on certain tools as well as my speed, hand fighting, flexibility, and just being an overall explosive player,” he said. “Everyone knows I’m big so you can see my dominance taking on and shedding blocks in the run game, but I want to show a lot more than that this next season, and really increase my pure pass rushing technique and jump off the ball.”

