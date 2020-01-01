Orgeron surprised by Lawrence’s wheels

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says there is one way to know how good of a quarterback Trevor Lawrence is at Clemson.

“He’s a winner, 25-0 and hasn’t been beat yet,” Orgeron said. “That tells you a lot about him.”

Lawrence showed what kind of winner he was in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, when he led Clemson back from a 16-0 deficit to beat previously unbeaten Ohio State. Clemson totaled 366 total yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 29-23 victory.

“Just watched the film, watched several games this morning, three or four games the last couple of days. The way he takes command, the way he takes charge, obviously, the RPOs, his reads are right on it, has a strong arm,” the LSU coach said.

Orgeron, however, was surprised when he saw Clemson’s 6-6, 220-pound quarterback juke a defender and break down the sideline while outrunning the entire Ohio State defense on his way to a 67-yard touchdown run.

Lawrence finished the game with 107 yards on 16 carries, both career highs.

“But his ability to run, he surprised me,” Orgeron said. “I haven’t played against Clemson, haven’t studied them, but his ability to tuck the ball and leaves his arms up front, he is an outstanding runner, makes some big time plays in big time ball games and for a big chunk of yards.

“Obviously, he made some big gains against Ohio State, which helped them win the game.”

It did help Clemson win the Fiesta Bowl, and Lawrence and Clemson are hopeful it will do the same when the ACC’s Tigers face the SEC’s Tigers in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 13. The game is scheduled to kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at 8 p.m., ET.

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!