Reed excited about new additions at cornerback

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed helped the Tigers make the most of the two cornerback spots they had in their 2020 signing class.

Reed’s recruiting efforts helped Clemson bring in Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy five-star Fred Davis, a consensus top-60 national prospect, and Richmond (Va.) Highland Springs four-star Malcolm Greene, a top-215 national recruit according to Rivals.

Davis is a midyear enrollee expected to arrive on campus this weekend, while Greene is set to enroll this summer.

“He’s going to be dynamic, as well as Fred,” Reed told The Clemson Insider. “Both these guys, I love the fact that these guys are joining our team, joining the family. They’re going to make us a hell of a lot better, just from a leadership aspect, a competitive aspect. Like I’ve told them, if I got a gun and I want to go to a fight, I’m going to shoot every bullet. So, they’ve got to come in and be ready to play.”

Davis, who will play in the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, committed to Clemson on April 8, 2018, over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma among numerous others.

Reed appreciates Davis staying loyal to the Tigers when other schools continued to recruit him after his commitment.

“The process with Fred was we identified him early, a kid that we would love to get on campus, one, and then when we got to meet him and his family, it was a perfect match,” Reed said. “But then it’s one of those things now, it’s OK, you’ve got to beat everybody else to get him. And for him and his family, it was a great situation. Here goes a kid that knew what he wanted early in the process and didn’t entertain a lot of crap. And once he committed, even though people were pulling at him to go and visit other places, he stayed true to his word and signed with Clemson.”

After Clemson picked up the verbal pledge from Davis early in the process, it had to wait until the end of the cycle to land Greene.

Greene wanted to commit to Clemson in the spring, but the Tigers did not have a spot for him at the time, and he eventually committed to LSU in October.

But instead of giving up on Greene’s recruitment, Reed continued to build a relationship with him, and it paid off late when space in Clemson’s 2020 class became available and the Tigers were able to flip him before the December early signing period.

“We identified Malcolm early in the process, and at the time, we had already had a commitment from Fred Davis,” Reed said. “And so, Coach shut down the defensive back recruiting. When you’re recruiting these young men, there’s certain young men that you build a great relationship with. Fred and Malcolm were two of those young men.

“Just kept an open-dialogue conversation with Malcolm through the whole process. He’d always call and ask for advice on certain things. And once he got the offer from Alabama and LSU, it was nothing more that I could do, and I understood when he committed. But I also told him with that commitment, that I was going to continue to come after him. So, we just kept the open relationship, communication lines open, and that was what led to us being able to go back in and get him to come to Clemson.”

Reed and Greene built a special bond during the process.

“A lot of times it wasn’t even about football,” Reed said of his conversations with Greene. “It was about life, and that was one of the things that drew me to him was the fact that here’s a kid that has a mother and father but would still call and ask for my advice on certain things. And it’s special to see that relationship grow and for us to be able to get back and have a scholarship there to recruit him.”

