Ennis excited to enroll at Clemson this weekend

Signing day felt like Christmas for Sage Ennis, one of 24 prospects that inked with the Tigers on Dec. 18, the first day of the Division I football early signing period.

Ennis, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Graceville, Florida, was glad to wrap his recruitment up and put an end to other programs trying to flip his commitment.

“I enjoyed it,” Ennis said of signing with the Tigers. “It was kind of like Christmas — you prepare so much for it, and then it’s come and gone within 30 minutes. So, it was an exciting moment, one that you never forget, and I was happy to make it official that way people quit texting me and calling me trying to get me to flip. So, I was happy.”

Now, Ennis is just a few days away from enrolling at Clemson to begin his career as a Tiger. He will report to campus this Sunday, Jan. 5.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “It’s kind of nerve wracking, but exciting because you get to start something new.”

Ennis’ parents will help him move into Clemson, and while they are sad to see him leave home, they are happy for him at the same time and know he will be in good hands with Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff.

“Definitely. It’s kind of bittersweet,” Ennis said. “Sad to leave the house, but then you’re happy to be there because you know you’re going to be taken care of. So, I know they’re kind of sad about it, but they’re happy in the end.”

Ennis will be roommates with fellow freshman Bryn Tucker, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound offensive lineman who was in Orlando, Florida, this week for the Under Armour All-America Game.

“I’ve been talking with Bryn Tucker because he’ll be my roommate,” Ennis said. “So, we’ve been talking. He’s down at the Under Armour Bowl and he’s doing his thing down there, but we were just talking. We were up on the official (visit to Clemson) and been texting. We’re both really excited about it.”

Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman is ready to welcome Ennis into the fold at tight end.

“He’s pretty excited about it,” Ennis said, “getting me up there to start learning the playbook, get in the weight program and of course get to watch the practices if we don’t participate in them next week.”

Ennis racked up 113 receptions for 1,783 yards and 17 touchdowns over his high school career as a tight end and scored at least one touchdown of at least 50 yards in each of his three seasons playing the position. An all-around athlete at Lincoln High, he also had experience at defensive end and quarterback during his career.

Looking ahead, Ennis intends to do whatever is asked of him to help the Tigers continue to compete for championships in the coming years.

“When you get on campus, you’ve just got to do your best that you can,” he said. “Whether you’re starting, playing or on scout, you’ve got to give them the best look that you can, so there’s definitely a part to play and you’ve got to bring your A-game every time you go. So, it’s pretty exciting.”

Ennis believes Clemson has a great shot of winning back to back national championships with a victory over LSU on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

“I can see them winning it all again,” he said. “They’ve got to play a really solid game. Got to play better than they did against Ohio State, which they can. They started off a little bit slow. But they can definitely win it. I think it’ll be a close game, another game kind of like the Ohio State game. I’d probably say 38 to maybe 31, something like that.”

