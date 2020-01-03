The Clemson Tigers win over Ohio State in this year’s Fiesta Bowl is one of the best games in the College Football Playoff era.
Check out more shots from Clemson’s win in this final Fiesta Bowl Photo Gallery.
If you watch ESPN, listen to ESPNU Radio or maybe read some of the national websites, most believe Clemson’s defense has no shot at stopping quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU’s offense in the College (…)
When Clemson and LSU meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13, it will be just the fourth meeting between the two teams nicknamed the Tigers. Clemson and LSU first met in the (…)
Prior to Clemson’s win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, Dabo Swinney told his team Ohio State would make some big plays and they would make some big plays. However, just because big plays are made it (…)
Kevin Swint committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019 and is now just a couple of days away from beginning his career as a Tiger. The four-star linebacker from Carrollton (Ga.) will report to campus this (…)
Chad Smith saw his years of patience pay off and reaped the fruits of his labor last Saturday night when he was named the Defensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl after recording 12 tackles (0.5 for loss) during (…)
Clemson is playing for a national championship for a fifth time in its history and like the previous four times it played for it all, its once again the underdog. The Tigers are a 5.5-point underdog to SEC (…)
Clemson five-star linebacker signee Trenton Simpson put an exclamation point on his prep career with a standout performance in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday night at Camping World Stadium in (…)
The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to the seventh ranked Louisville Cardinals Thursday by a score of 75-50 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The game ultimately came down to the Cardinals’ (…)
Signing day felt like Christmas for Sage Ennis, one of 24 prospects that inked with the Tigers on Dec. 18, the first day of the Division I football early signing period. Ennis, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end (…)
When Grant Delpit turned on the film to watch Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he could not believe what he was seeing. “I was watching the Ohio State game some, and he ran for a 67-yard touchdown. (…)