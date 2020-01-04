5-star Mayes enjoys national stage

Clemson signee Mitchell Mayes spent the last week in Orlando, Florida, as he prepared to play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday night at Camping World Stadium.

“I loved it!” Mayes told The Clemson Insider. “Improved my play each day and the game was fantastic.”

Mayes, a five-star offensive lineman per ESPN, got the nod as one of the starting right tackles and relished the opportunity to compete against other elite talent in a game that was nationally televised on ESPN2.

“It was fantastic!” he said. “The bigger the stage the better you gotta perform and it felt great!”

Mayes (6-5, 315) also enjoyed hanging around and playing with the other Clemson signees that participated in the UA All-America Game, a group that included five-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson, four-star linebacker Sergio Allen, four-star offensive lineman Walker Parks, four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker and four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams.

“We connected very well,” Mayes said. “We had tons of fun.”

Mayes is one of 24 prospects that signed with Clemson on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period. The Raleigh, North Carolina native is set to enroll at the school this Sunday with the other midyear enrollees in the Tigers’ 2020 class.

“It was a terrific feeling to start my next chapter,” Mayes said of signing. “Sunday is going to be a great day when all of the new guys come in.

Mayes will be roommates with fellow freshman O-lineman Paul Tchio.

“That’s my guy for sure, we talk a good bit,” Mayes said. “We will only get closer as friends.”

Asked what his goals are for his freshman campaign, Mayes replied, “To work as hard as possible to contribute to the team the best way as possible.”

Mayes — a two-time team captain at Leesville Road High School (Raleigh) who earned all-conference selections each of the last three seasons — is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 14 overall prospect in the country by ESPN.

