Allen: ‘20 class has chance to ‘make even more history’ at Clemson

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen is one of several Clemson signees that participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

“It was great!” Allen said. “Every rep of practice and the game was against the top in the nation and it was consistent competing.”

Even though the UA All-America Game was nationally televised on ESPN2, Allen says it mostly still felt like a normal game to him.

“It was energetic but at the end of the day it’s no different,” he said. “It’s still football, just better athletes on the field.”

Allen (6-1, 217) is excited to enroll at Clemson this weekend, especially after playing in the UA All-America Game and getting a taste of what the competition will be like at the next level.

“The UA game made me even more ready to get to college,” he said.

Allen will move in at Clemson on Sunday with the other midyear enrollees in the Tigers’ 2020 signing class, which is currently the top-ranked recruiting class in the country according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

Allen became the second member of the class when he committed on July 26, 2018, so it is special for him to see how the class has grown since then and what it has become.

“It’s amazing,” he said, “and what’s even more amazing is it’s a brotherhood and a big family.”

If Clemson were to retain its No. 1 spot when recruiting classes are finalized in February, it would mark Clemson’s first time signing the highest-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Allen is excited about what the class has a chance to accomplish with the Tigers in the future.

“I think we have the opportunity to make even more history at Clemson!” he said. “The potential for our class is so high.”

Allen, a semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award, finished his 51-game high school career at Peach County with 357 total tackles (222 solo) and posted 45 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks, with 48 quarterback hurries. He ranks in the top five in school history in career tackles.

“Clemson fans can expect an athlete that’s going to give his all 120 percent every time they see me,” he said. “Anything I do, I’m going to do it at my best.”

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!