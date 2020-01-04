All we have heard about since Clemson beat Ohio State to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship is can the Tigers’ defense stop LSU’s powerhouse offense.

It’s a good question and one that will be broken down over and over again over the next nine days. However, no one is flipping it around and asking can LSU keep up with Clemson’s offense. It’s not like the ACC’s Tigers are chopped liver or something.

Clemson is ranked as one of the best offenses in the country, while LSU’s defense has struggled for the better part of the season. Granted the Bayou Bengals have gotten healthier over the last month of the season and have looked better down the stretch, but few people are talking about this matchup and how it can influence the game.

Clemson has one of the more balanced offenses in the country as it’s averaging 45.3 points per game (4th in the country) to go along with a rushing offense that leads the nation in yards per attempt (6.4), 12th in rushing offense (246.1 yds/game) and 19th nationally at throwing the football (292.2).

Here is a breakdown, from a statistical standpoint, when Clemson has the football:

Clemson’s scoring offense: 45.3 points per game (4th nationally)

LSU scoring defense: 21.6 points per game (28th nationally)

Clemson’s total offense per game: 538.4 yards per game (3rd nationally)

LSU’s total defense per game: 339.9 (29th nationally)

Clemson’s rushing offense per game: 246.1 (12th nationally)

LSU’s rushing defense per game: 118.0 (20th nationally)

Clemson’s passing offense per game: 292.2 (19th nationally)

LSU’s passing defense per game: 221.9 (56th nationally)

Clemson’s yards per rush: 6.4 (1st nationally)

LSU’s yards per rush allowed: 3.6 (28th nationally)

Clemson’s yards per attempt: 8.7 (13th nationally)

LSU’s yards per attempt allowed: 6.4 (20th nationally)

Clemson’s yards per play: 7.46 (4th nationally)

LSU’s yards per play allowed: 5.05 (27th nationally)

Clemson’s completion percentage offense: 65.3 (17th nationally)

LSU’s completion percentage defense: 50.8 (2nd nationally)

Clemson’s sacks allowed: 16 (tied for 11th nationally)

LSU’s sacks: 35 (tied for 27th nationally)

Clemson’s rushing TDs: 42 (3rd nationally)

LSU’s rushing TDs allowed: 16 (36th nationally)

Clemson’s passing touchdowns: 40 (6th nationally)

LSU’s passing TDs allowed: 20 (tied for 53rd nationally)

Clemson’s interceptions thrown: 10 (tied for 61st nationally)

LSU’s interceptions: 17 (tied for 5th nationally)

Clemson’s lost Turnovers: 14 (tied for 20th nationally)

LSU’s forced turnovers: 21 (tied for 33rd nationally)

Clemson’s third down offense: 46.5 percent (17th nationally)

LSU’s third down defense: 30.7 (9th nationally)

Clemson’s red zone TDs: 49 (4th nationally)

LSU’s red zone TDs allowed: 24 (tied for 40th nationally)

Clemson’s red zone TD percentage offense: 75.4 percent (9th nationally)

LSU’s red zone TD percentage defense: 63.2 percent (tied for 84th nationally)

