Clemson got 17 points from Aamir Simms, 16 from Al-Amir Dawes, 14 from Curran Scott and Tevin Mack and 12 from John Newman in an 81-70 victory over NC State Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The win was the Tigers first in the ACC this year in four tries.

After the game, Dawes, Newman and Scott talked about how this is the kind of win that can give them momentum going forward in ACC play.