Lawrence: 'The game is won on the field', not in the stands

Though Clemson sold out its allotted 20,000 tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the remaining 54,000 will more than likely be wearing Purple & Gold when the ACC’s Tigers face the homestanding LSU Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Baton Rouge, home of LSU, is just 82 miles down 1-10 from New Orleans. So, it will feel like a road game for the Tigers from the state of South Carolina.

“This past game, honestly, there was a ton of Ohio State people there, so it’ll be — it might be a little bit more LSU than Clemson compared to Ohio State-Clemson, but even that game was probably 70-30 or close to it out in Arizona,” Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.

Clemson has won 29 straight games, including 15 straight wins away from Memorial Stadium. Coincidently, the Tigers’ last loss of any kind came at the Superdome when Alabama took them down in the 2018 Sugar Bowl in the semifinal round of the CFP.

But like Lawrence said, Clemson is used to playing in situations like this. The 2017 Fiesta Bowl was also 70-30 scarlet & gray compared to orange & purple, Clemson won 31-0. Last year’s Cotton Bowl game in Dallas against Notre Dame was mostly full of Irish fans, the Tigers won that game 30-3.

Then of course there was last week’s Fiesta Bowl win against what looked like a smaller version of the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

“It’s nice to have a big crowd there for you, but even then, you’ve still got to play the game. The game is won on the field. It’ll be a cool experience, though, for sure,” Lawrence said.

Though it will feel like a road game, Clemson (14-0) will likely wear its famous all-orange uniforms in the title game. LSU (14-0) likes to wear its white jerseys for home games and because the Bayou Bengals are the top seed, they will get to pick the jersey color, which means they are likely to go with their traditional home-white jerseys.

But the uniform will be the only thing that will make the Tigers feel like they’re playing at home.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what the ratio is because the last game it was definitely like 70-30 Ohio State. So, it’ll be interesting to see,” linebacker Chad Smith said.” But I know we’ve got some of the best fans in the nation, and they’ll do their best to travel out to that game for sure. But we don’t really look at it too much about having to do with much of the fans or who’s going to be in the stands. Really it just goes back to our preparation and our focus and how we execute on the field.

“But it’ll be a fun environment either way. It’s going to be cool playing LSU in Louisiana, in New Orleans, so it’s going to be a fun game.”

