Clemson early favorite for rising Texas TE

Clemson has gone national in recruiting under Dabo Swinney and has what it takes to land top prospects from around the country, not just in the South.

The Tigers dipped back into Texas in the 2020 cycle to land four-star safety RJ Mickens, and looking ahead, they have their eyes on some other prospects from the state in future classes.

One of those is Klein Oak 2022 tight end Logan Tanner, who is starting to see his recruitment pick up and says Clemson is one of the schools showing the most early interest.

“Clemson is a big one right now and I would love to be back there,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Other schools are Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and just recently Michigan has been showing interest.”

Tanner (6-3, 215) most recently visited Clemson for the Wofford game in early November after participating in the Swinney Camp last summer.

While on campus, Tanner has had conversations with tight ends coach Danny Pearman and new wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham about the Tigers’ interest in him.

“I’ve talked to Coach Pearman and Coach Grisham about my traits,” he said. “They have complimented me on my hands, quickness, route running, and my size. My highest compliment has been my ability to fit in the ‘All In’ culture.”

Tanner plans to camp at Clemson again this summer and possibly return for another visit before then. One of his uncles is a Clemson alumni.

“I’ve been talking to my uncle about coming to tour,” Tanner said. “But I am not sure if I can make it this spring. I will for sure be back this summer for Swinney Camp in early June.”

When he looks at Clemson as a potential college option, the academic side of things really appeals to him.

“The education at Clemson I’ve been looking into is mostly the great engineering school, and I’m very interested in getting a degree in mechanical engineering,” he said. “I’ve also thought of complementing that with a MBA in business.”

Tanner is not putting a lot of thought into his recruitment as he is focused on getting ready for his junior season, but Clemson is one of the schools he is highest on early in the process.

“It’s early, and I have a lot of work to help Klein Oak make it to a state championship,” he said. “My head coach, Jason Glenn, has impressed upon my teammates and I the importance of family, culture, and being all in. With that said Clemson remains one of my favorites.”

In addition to tight end, Tanner has played H-back and defensive end for Klein Oak.

