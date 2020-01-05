Tucker talks All-America Game, early enrolling at Clemson

Bryn Tucker is a part of Clemson’s loaded 2020 offensive line class that includes six signees overall, four of whom are ranked among the top 300 prospects in the country regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite (Tucker, Walker Parks, Paul Tchio, Mitchell Mayes) and two ranked in the top 100 (Parks, Tchio).

Tucker (6-5, 292) — a four-star offensive guard ranked as high as the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect by ESPN — is set to enroll at Clemson today and spoke with The Clemson Insider this weekend before heading to campus to begin the next chapter of his life and football career.

“I’m excited but also mixed emotions,” he said. “You know leaving my family behind, but they definitely want the best for me.”

The final game of Tucker’s prep career took place Thursday night when he played in the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase my skills,” Tucker said. “Full of premier athletes across the country playing against each other.”

“My performance was decent,” he added. “Many things to improve on before I step on the field for Clemson. But time will come and I know Clemson will get me prepared.”

Tucker, a three-time all-state selection from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, said his goals for his freshman season are simply to “come in and make an impact” and “just get [his] body right and get faster.”

Tucker hopes to do his part to help the Tigers earn recognition as the nation’s most outstanding offensive line unit in the future.

“Our goal as an offensive line is to bring Clemson a Joe Moore award,” he said. “We will work together and grind together as brothers.”

What are the Tigers getting in Tucker as an O-lineman?

“A leader and a worker,” he said. “Ready to come in with a focused mindset.”

Tucker, who committed to Clemson on March 14, 2019, looks to continue the tradition of strong offensive players from the Knoxville area. He went to the same high school as current Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers and hails from the same area as receiver Tee Higgins.

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!