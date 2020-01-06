Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
Will we see DJ Uiagalelei playing baseball this spring at Clemson? A lot of significant pieces of Clemson’s future moved on campus this weekend. What is the latest on 5-star RB Demarkcus Bowman? What is the latest on a top 2022 WR from Deon Cain’s high school that is high on the Tigers? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.
