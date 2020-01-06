Top receiver target updates recruitment, decision timeline

Top Clemson wide receiver target Beaux Collins was among this year’s participants in the Under Armour Future 50 Camp, which is held each year for the nation’s top underclassmen prospects during the week of the Under Armour All-America Game.

“It’s been great chilling with the best in my class and getting to know these dudes pretty well,” Collins said at the event last week in Orlando, Florida.

Following the Future 50, Collins (6-4, 195) committed to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game.

As for his recruitment, the four-star wide receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco says “it’s been pretty steady right now.”

“Just taking it day by day, figuring out where I want to go,” he said.

Collins pointed out a couple of schools he has been hearing from the most.

“I’d say right now, Stanford and Clemson probably the most right now,” he said.

Several other schools are in the hunt as well.

“I’d say LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC,” he said.

Collins most recently visited Clemson for the Florida State game in October and plans to return later this month for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

Clemson’s tradition of producing NFL players at the receiver position is a major draw for Collins, a consensus top-75 national recruit in the 2021 class.

“The legacy that’s there and knowing I could go there and be developed by the best of the best,” he said.

Collins said he thinks he will take his official visits in the spring and make his commitment “maybe the end of the summer, if not sooner.”

What will be the biggest factors in his decision?

“Just that gut feeling when I go out to the school for officials and things like that,” he said, “and how my parents feel.”

Academics will also carry a lot of weight in his college choice.

“It’s important for life after football,” he said. “When I hang up my cleats, what can I use that degree with to get a job.”

Collins is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 34 overall prospect in the country for the 2021 class.

— Quotes courtesy Christian McCollum, Irish Sports Daily

