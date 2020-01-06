While everyone talks about LSU, Clemson’s offense goes to work in the dark

Tremayne Anchrum is going to give LSU it’s just due. Clemson’s starting right tackle believes LSU has one of the best offenses he has ever seen.

“Joe Burrow is playing out of his mind. Their running back is playing fantastic and that offensive line and those receivers, they are the complete package,” he said Monday during Clemson’s Media Day for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

However, Anchrum reminded the media, or anyone who was listening, how good they are too. So far in this matchup of Tigers, and as expected, no one wants to talk about Clemson’s offense, a unit that ranks fourth nationally in scoring (45.3 points/game) and third in total offense (538.4 yards/game).

Both marks are on pace to become new Clemson records for a single season.

“It has been that way for much of the year,” Anchrum said. “Everybody wants to give most of the attention to LSU’s offense, which they are a great offense. They are one of the best offenses I have seen.”

“But, in the same sense, so are we,” he continued. “People like to right us off. People like to give us crap about who we play, but at the same time, we dominate whoever is in front of us. Some people don’t do that, but they want to pull us down like we do the same thing they do. It is always a great time when we feel like we are in a fight and they don’t think we are in a fight, so it will be a good battle either way.”

While the media keeps wondering how Clemson’s defense is going to slow down Burrow and company, they also just assume LSU’s defense is going to be able to handle Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins. At least that is the way Clemson’s players are seeing it.

“We don’t really get aggravated at all. It is a special feeling when you know what is really going on verses the perception the media tries to show like they know what is really going on because most of the time they haven’t really been paying attention to what we are doing,” Anchrum said. “The proof is in the pudding. We are one of the best offenses in the country statistically and we have proven every time we have gone out there.

“That is something I like to think about. I don’t think about what other people say. Think about who we are and what we have done and that should get us through.”

What Clemson has done is score at least 38 points in 11 of their 14 wins this season. Clemson has scored at least 52 points seven times and has scored at least 41 points 10 times.

“We just do our work in the dark and hopefully, by the way we play, we give ourselves the best chance to win,” center Sean Pollard said. “At the end of the day, we have to live with the result and that is on us. It’s their defense against our offense, but it is also just a third of the game. We still have other positions.

“We just worry about our side of the ball. We know our defense is going to show up and we know our special teams is going to show up, so as an offense we have to do what we have to do make sure we come out on top at the end of the game.”

