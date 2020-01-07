Carman: Success against Ohio State sharpened skills for LSU

Carman: Success against Ohio State sharpened skills for LSU

Football

Carman: Success against Ohio State sharpened skills for LSU

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Clemson Insider caught up with Jackson Carman at Clemson’s on campus media day Monday.  Carman reflected on the win over Ohio State, how special that victory was for him and how his performance helps prepare him for the national championship game.

Watch Carman’s remarks on TCITV:

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home