Clemson ‘dream school’ for Florida WR with connection to Tigers

Clemson has had a lot of success recruiting wide receivers from the state of Florida over the last decade, landing top talent like Sammy Watkins, Artavis Scott, Ray-Ray McCloud and Deon Cain.

Looking ahead, one receiver from the Sunshine State on the Tigers’ recruiting radar is Greg Gaines, a class of 2022 prospect from Tampa Bay Tech, the same school that Cain attended.

Gaines (6-1, 173) picked up offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Iowa State and UCF in December to go with previous offers from schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Penn State and USF.

“Everything is going pretty well in my recruiting process,” Gaines told The Clemson Insider. “So blessed and thankful to have numerous schools looking at me!”

Gaines, a rising junior, visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and wants to get back on campus in the future.

“I have a lot of interest in Clemson,” he said. “It’s been my dream school since I was 10, and I do plan on going back there sometime in my recruitment years.”

When he worked out at camp, Gaines received positive feedback from former Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott, who was named USF’s new head coach in December.

“I’ve been to Clemson once and while there me and former WR coach Scott talked a lot and told me he likes a lot about me hands, footwork, and my style of playing,” Gaines said. “He seemed very interested in what I could do because everything he had me doing was with juniors and seniors at all times.”

Gaines cited Ohio State, Penn State and UCF as other schools he is looking to check out moving forward.

When it comes to Clemson, there are several things about the program that appeals to him.

‘Watching the talent that goes in and out of that school, seeing how much the recruits develop and hearing them talk about the coaches, then meeting the coaches myself,” Gaines said. “Seeing them acting exactly how their players describe them secured them being my dream school. The football program is like a second family, seeing all the bonding and how coach Dabo connects with his players. I’ve also loved watching them when (Deshaun) Watson and Tampa Bay Tech alumni Cain was playing there.”

Although Clemson is his dream school, Gaines is exploring all of his options early in the process and does not have a set group of favorites right now.

“I’m just getting ready to start looking into schools and taking things slow,” he said, “and also getting ready for my junior year so I can have a break out year on and off the field.”

As a sophomore last season, Gaines recorded 39 receptions for 664 yards (17.0 average) and eight touchdowns.

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!