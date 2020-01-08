Offer would move Tigers to the top for Georgia TE

Clemson continues to communicate with a 2021 tight end prospect that visited Death Valley for the Wake Forest game in November.

Miles Campbell of Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding has been in contact with tight ends coach Danny Pearman and area recruiter Mike Reed as well as offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“They want to get me back up on campus,” Campbell told The Clemson Insider. “They like what they’re seeing from the season. Pretty much they just want to talk to me about getting me back up on campus.”

Campbell (6-4, 225) posted 54 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

Virginia Tech and Syracuse offered in December, joining Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Maryland, Colorado and Kansas on his offer list.

The Tigers will hold their first junior day of the year later this month, and Campbell hopes to attend.

“It was a game, so I just got to see their football complex,” he said of his visit to Clemson during the season. “So, this upcoming visit I’ll want to get the school aspect of it, see how Clemson is just as a student because that’s what I’ll be for the next four years if I decide to go to Clemson.”

Campbell came away from his last visit to Clemson impressed by the environment.

“Overall, I would just say how family the people are, whether it be getting an impression, you know just talking to security and stuff like that,” he said. “Everybody related to Clemson is very friendly.”

Campbell grew up a Clemson fan, but among the schools that have offered him to date, several are standing out in his recruitment right now.

“NC State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia,” he listed. “Those have really stuck out to me the most. I’d say Maryland as well, and Nebraska.”

Campbell does not anticipate making his decision until after this summer and said he might wait until the early signing period at the end of this year or the signing day in February 2021.

Clemson has only offered one junior tight end, four-star Jake Briningstool, so far.

But if the Tigers decide to expand their board at the position and pull the trigger on an offer to Campbell, it would impact his recruitment significantly.

“I would say it would move them very high up in my recruitment,” he said. “I’ve been following Clemson a lot and I’ve been a fan of them for a good minute, so it would definitely move them up top on the board.”

One factor in particular will go a long way in deciding Campbell’s college choice.

“Honestly I would say just being comfortable,” he said. “That’s the best way I can say it. I’m going to be living there for four years, so if I’m comfortable there for four years and I have no problem learning and being away from home, wherever that may be. So, I’d just say being comfortable.”

Campbell gave his prediction for the Jan. 13 national championship game between Clemson and LSU.

“I think it’s going to be a very good game,” he said. “I think it’s going to come down to the wire. I say it’s possibly going to overtime, and Clemson comes out with a win, how they did Ohio State, because hopefully they don’t dig themselves deep in a whole like they did against Ohio State. But I think Clemson will come out with the win.”

