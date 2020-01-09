Higgins gets no satisfaction in beating an SEC team

Tee Higgins knows Monday’s national championship game could potentially be his last game at Clemson. Higgins explains his thankfulness to be a part of what makes Clemson so special. He also spoke about Clemson’s matchup with LSU and how the Tigers view playing SEC teams.

Higgins on his journey at Clemson

“It has been amazing, just something that I have dreamed about. Coming to Clemson has been great.”

Higgins thoughts on “the SEC being the superior conference” despite Clemson’s 10-1 record over SEC teams since 2016

“We look at every game as going in there to win the next game and play as Clemson. We don’t really look at stuff like that.”

Higgins on if Clemson gets more satisfaction when they beat a top SEC team

“No, we just get a win and keep it moving.”

Higgins on competing for a National Championship

“It is a crazy moment. Just getting to compete on the biggest stage in college football is just something everyone wants to do. Being able to play in that game is a great feeling.

Higgins on what the toughest part is about going against an LSU style defense

“Those guys are really big upfront. They are really talented in the back seven. It is going to be a great matchup. We have to go out there and execute our game plan. Those guys are well coached, talented, and it is going to be a dog fight.”

