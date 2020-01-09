Muse has no doubt Clemson players are good enough to beat LSU

When he was asked if LSU quarterback Joe Burrow reminded him of anyone in particular that Clemson has played, safety Tanner Muse was quick to answer.

“Nobody!”

“There is nobody to compare him to,” the All-American safety said.

He is right. Not in college football anyway.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy last month, is having the kind of season no quarterback in college football has ever had. He has thrown for more 5,200 yards, 55 touchdowns, just six interceptions and is completing nearly 78 percent of his passes.

But Muse and the rest of his teammates on Clemson’s defense will be charged with the challenge of stopping the one guy he has never seen before.

If there is a defense to do it, Clemson would appear on paper to be that team. The Tigers lead the nation in passing defense, pass efficiency defense and rank third nationally with 19 interceptions. Clemson is also tied for first place with nine touchdown passes allowed.

However, despite their success on the backend, many in the media believe the Clemson secondary can’t match up with Burrow and his group of wide receivers.

Jordan Jefferson leads the SEC with 102 receptions, while Ja’Marr Chase leads the league with 1,559 yards. Chase has 75 catches and Jefferson has 1,434 yards. Both have caught 18 touchdowns this season.

“They have earned their respect,” Muse said. “They have done a great job doing their thing against other teams they have played. We just have to do what we do and hopefully, it is good enough. A lot of teams come in there with a plan. Some don’t execute the plan, and some do execute the plan and they are not good enough.

“We have no doubt that our players are good enough. That is why we come to Clemson, to play against the best. I am really looking forward to the challenge.”

