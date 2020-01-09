Mutual interest between Clemson, 2020 in-state receiver

Clemson is looking to potentially take one more wide receiver in the 2020 class and recently reached out to an in-state prospect from familiar territory.

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern’s Ger-Cari Caldwell has been in contact with Tyler Grisham, the Tigers’ new receivers coach.

“For the past week or so, I’ve been hearing that they are interested in me,” Caldwell told The Clemson Insider. “Coach Grisham actually called me, and he discussed what the situation was at the moment with them being very busy with the national championship right now. That’s the biggest thing with him. They would like to get me up for a visit as well soon.”

Caldwell (6-4, 190) hails from the same school, Northwestern, as current Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph and former Tiger D-tackle/tight end Roderick Byers.

Since de-committing from East Carolina on Nov. 28, Caldwell has received offers from South Carolina, Wake Forest, Baylor, NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Tennessee and Northwestern.

Caldwell said he has talked with Grisham about a possible offer from Clemson, and he would certainly consider the Tigers if they pull the trigger.

“I’ve been looking at Clemson for a long time now,” he said. “They’ve always been competing for the national championship. But I am interested.”

As of now, Caldwell said his recruitment is down to three schools.

“At this point, it will more than likely be South Carolina, Clemson if they come in the running with an offer, and Baylor,” he said.

Caldwell has taken official visits to East Carolina, Wake Forest and Baylor, and plans to officially visit South Carolina later this month. He said Clemson would get his final official if they decide to offer.

The Tigers have gotten Caldwell on campus once before.

“I went for a camp way back my sophomore going into junior year,” he said. “I went for a camp back when they had Jeff Scott as the receivers coach.”

Caldwell grew up a South Carolina fan, but says the recruiting process has changed his perspective and he looks at things differently now.

“Yes sir, most definitely,” he said.

Caldwell will likely announce his decision when he signs with a school on the Feb. 5 National Signing Day.

Academics will be an important factor in his college choice.

“The academics would be a big thing for me,” said Caldwell, who wants to major in computer engineering. “If I would be able to get it done in the classroom as well as getting it done on the football field at a top level.”

As a senior this season, Caldwell recorded 51 catches for 744 yards and six scores.

What will he bring to the table as a receiver for the college team he plays for in the future?

“They’re going to be getting a receiver that can really do it all,” he said. “I can snap short routes off, I can beat a defender deep, I can block. I’m just an all-around type of receiver.”

