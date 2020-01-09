Recruits predict the national championship game

We are just days away from Monday night’s national championship game between Clemson and LSU in New Orleans.

Ahead of the biggest college football game of the year, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of recruits to get their predictions for who will take home the trophy:

Clemson signee Trent Howard, 2020 OL, Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian): “34-31 Clemson!”

Clemson signee John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton, Ga. (Creekview): “It’s going to be a great game. I got Clemson all the way!!”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern): “Clemson’s going to win, of course. But LSU has a great offense, they’re going to come up strong. So, I’m going to go with a score of 45-48.”

Jager Burton, 2021 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “I think Clemson wins, 28-21.”

Miles Campbell, 2021 TE, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding): “I think it’s going to be a very good game. I think it’s going to come down to the wire. I say it’s possibly going to overtime, and Clemson comes out with a win, how they did Ohio State, because hopefully they don’t dig themselves deep in a whole like they did against Ohio State. But I think Clemson will come out with the win.”

Beaux Collins, 2021 WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “Whichever team’s defense can stop the pass attack the best will win. I don’t have a specific team lol.”

Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “27-14 Clemson.”

Raneiria Dillworth, 2021 LB, Kernersville, N.C. (Glenn): “43-40 Clemson.”

Jason Marshall, 2021 CB, Miami, Fla. (Palmetto): “I think Clemson can pull out the win.”

Zaire Patterson, 2021 DE, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Prep): “That’s tough but I think Clemson will win. Travis Etienne can’t be guarded and Clemson has been handling business.”

Bear Alexander, 2022 DT, Dallas, Texas (Skyline): “It’s gonna be a dawg fight.”

Greg Gaines, 2022 WR, Tampa Bay, Fla. (Tampa Bay Tech): “Two great teams with two great coaches. I see it as first team that strikes twice and defense holds for a good amount of time wins.”

Jeadyn Lukus, 2022 CB, Mauldin, S.C. (Mauldin): “I think it’s going to be a good game. Whoever makes the least mistakes will come out on top.”

MJ Morris, 2022 QB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “I have Clemson to win by 10.”

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!