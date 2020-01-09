What does Simpson want his legacy to be?

John Simpson does not want to be remembered for his accolades on the field.

Second-ranked Clemson is playing in its third national championship since Simpson arrived on campus and has the opportunity to repeat as College Football Playoff champions next Monday against No. 1 LSU in the Superdome.

The Clemson offensive linemen has much to be proud of considering what he has accomplished over the past four years. But when asked about the legacy he hopes to leave, ‘being a great football player’ was never mentioned.

The senior told reporters at Clemson’s national championship game media day that he would rather be remembered for how he made people feel, then his achievements on the field.

“I want everyone to know that I was a cool guy to be around,” Simpsons states. “I don’t really care too much about the accolades. I want to be remembered as a fun loving player. I want everyone to know that I’m a fun loving person. I’m a human before I’m a player. That’s the main thing.”

Even though Simpson doesn’t was to be remembered for what he has done on the field, he has made a huge impact. As a freshman, Simpson only allowed one sack and played 10 snaps in the 31-0 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. The next year he saw improvement and has 11 knockdowns in 300 snaps over 13 games.

As a junior, the linemen was second-team AP ALL ACC and third-team ALL ACC, playing 858 snaps over 15 games, where he started for all 15. In his final season, Simpson became only the sixth Clemson player to earn consensus All-American honors.

The senior’s key to leaving this legacy is simple, his positive outlook on life.

“I try to have a good personality, no matter what I do, no matter where I am, no matter what the circumstances are,” he says. “I just always want to have a great personality and have a great outlook on life. I just want to have fun.”

Simpson will take the field one last time in a Clemson uniform at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, kickoff is Monday at 8 p.m. EST.