Brother of Travis Etienne talks recruitment, Clemson interest

Could the younger brother of Clemson star running back Travis Etienne follow in his sibling’s footsteps and become a Tiger one day?

Well, it is very early in his recruitment, but Trevor Etienne is highly interested in Clemson.

“I like Clemson a lot,” Trevor told The Clemson Insider. “The atmosphere, the people, Coach Dabo, Coach Elliott… Great people.”

Trevor, a 2022 running back from Jennings (La.) High School, recorded 2,365 yards and scored 31 touchdowns this season while leading his team to the Class 3A state championship game.

LSU has already offered the 5-foot-9, 200-pound sophomore, who named Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech as a couple of the other schools showing early interest along with Clemson.

Trevor is not only a dangerous runner, but equally as dynamic in the passing game.

“I can catch the ball out the backfield really great,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “Very explosive.”

Trevor, of course, has been on Clemson’s campus a lot to see Travis over the years and thus has been able to talk with the coaching staff.

“I’ve never talked to them about any recruiting,” he said, “but yeah, I talk to the coaches all the time.”

“It’s nice,” he added of Clemson. “Beautiful place.”

Travis has had nothing but good things to say about Clemson during his conversations with Trevor.

“He’s just telling me how it’s one of the best decisions he’s ever made,” Trevor said, “and how great they treat the players over there.”

Trevor can’t wait to see Travis compete with Clemson in the national championship game against LSU on Monday night in New Orleans.

“Very excited,” he said. “Dream come true.”

Trevor has a bright future ahead of him and figures to see his recruitment ramp up this spring when college coaches visit him at his school.

“I just want to see what’s best for me, what’s best for my future,” he said of what he is looking for in a school.

Trevor rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries in the Class 3A state championship game on Dec. 13 and was named the title game MVP for Jennings.

