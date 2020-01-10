ESPN's Jesse Palmer sides with Burrow over Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 25-0 as a starter, won a national championship as a true freshman last season, and is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, asked on SportsCenter which quarterback he is taking for Monday’s national title game, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer went with LSU’s Joe Burrow, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft this April.

Burrow has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns with six interceptions this season, while Lawrence has hit on 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,431 yards and 36 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

But in the last seven games, Lawrence is 129-of-180 passing (71.7 percent) for 1,897 yards and 22 touchdowns with no picks. He also has 327 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns in that span, while Burrow has 310 yards rushing and four rushing scores in 14 games this season.

“It’s hard to bet against Trevor Lawrence, right,” Palmer said. “The guy’s never lost, won a national championship last year as a true freshman. He’s been on fire the last seven games, but I am going to go with Joe Burrow in this one because of how well he’s played consistently at such a high level over the course of 14 games.”

“He’s been so good in the biggest moments, in the biggest games this year,” Palmer continued. “You guys mentioned earlier, 78-percent completions. We’ve never seen that before in college football. In the pocket, outside the pocket, on time, off schedule, anticipation, throwing guys open, athleticism. He checks all the boxes, so I’m going with Joe Burrow.”

Palmer did admit that it was a tough call to choose between the two elite signal-callers.

“Ultimately picking between these two guys is like publicly announcing who your favorite child is, which you should never do,” he said.

