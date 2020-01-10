Key for Clemson is to bring Burrow down

NEW ORLEANS — Justin Foster did not really do anything different in Clemson’s wins over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 than he normally does.

“When I saw a play, I was just trying to make it. It was just things like that,” the defensive end said.

Foster was making plenty of plays in the win that advanced the Tigers to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans. He finished the game with three tackles and pressured Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields consistently all night.

“Things weren’t really going our way at the beginning and Coach said we had to go out there and make plays,” Foster said. “I really did not change anything different. I was just able to beat their tackle and a few times, and I just took advantage of it. When I saw a play, I just tried to make it.”

Clemson will need another outstanding effort by Foster against LSU Monday night at the Superdome. The Baton Rouge Tigers lead the nation in scoring offense, total offense and red zone offense. No one has been able to slow them down as they have scored at least 36 points in all but one game this season.

The number one goal for Clemson is trying to get pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow.

“He is a very mobile quarterback and he can throw the ball,” Foster said. “He can throw the ball whenever he wants and wherever he wants. I guess the key for us is to just try and keep the pressure on him and try to contain him.”

Foster says the goal for Clemson will be to collapse the pocket and keep Burrow contained.

“We are just going to play our game and do what we do,” he said.

What Clemson likes to do is pressure the quarterback. The Tigers have 42 sacks and have many different ways they like to bring pressure, from their linebackers, safeties and corners, as well as their defensive line.

“Across the whole offensive line, they are very good. They are big and aggressive,” Foster said. “They just do a good job finishing plays. They are just good pass protectors.”

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame