Smith: ‘We’ve been laying in the weeds, ready to attack’

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson linebacker Chad Smith spoke with the media shortly after the Tigers’ football team touched down at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Friday afternoon ahead of Monday’s national championship game against LSU.

Asked if this national title game trip feels any different than previous ones, Smith said, “A little bit, you can say so.”

“We’ve been laying in the weeds, ready to attack,” Smith added. “Really, we’ve been sitting back, excited for this opportunity, and now we get to show it on the national stage.”

Watch Smith’s full arrival interview at the airport on TCITV:

