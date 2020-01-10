Tebow continues to disrespect Clemson

NEW ORLEANS – Former Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow said on ESPN’s First Take show Friday morning that he would take LSU’s coaching staff over Clemson’s.

“When I think about greatness, I think about Clemson,” Tebow said. “When I think about magic right now, it’s Ed O (Orgeron) and it’s LSU, and I’m going with magic today.”

Tebow also sung the praises of this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns with six interceptions.

“Joe Burrow has had a better season than anyone in the country,” Tebow said.

Although Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback that has gone 25-0 as a starter and won a national title, Tebow seems to believe that Burrow will definitely be ready to play Monday, while he did not seem sure if Lawrence will.

“I think both of them have to go back and forth,” Tebow said. “I think both of them are going to have to play their A game. I think Joe Burrow is going to show up. I think Trevor Lawrence has to match that. But I also want to go to these receivers because they have to help their quarterbacks out.”

Tebow did go on to credit Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and his potential to give Burrow fits from a game-planning standpoint.

“I’m really intrigued, though, with Joe Burrow because I think he’s matching up against the best defensive coordinator in the country in Brent Venables,” Tebow said. “Listen, Brent Venables has confused so many quarterbacks over the last decade. He did it to me in the first half of the national championship against Oklahoma. He did it to Tua (Tagovailoa) last year in the national championship game, and if Joe’s not ready he could confuse him easily in this game as well.”

Once again, an ESPN analyst indirectly put down Clemson’s schedule while lauding LSU’s, even though Clemson arguably has the best win in the country this season with its Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State.

What Tebow did not mention when talking about LSU’s schedule is it allowed 38 points to an 8-5 Texas team, 38 points to a 3-9 Vanderbilt team and 37 points to a 4-8 Ole Miss squad.

“There’s something that we have to make out of beating six top teams,” Tebow said. “From going to Texas, third-and-17, stepping up in the pocket … against Auburn, against Alabama in T-Town, against Florida in the fourth quarter, against Georgia in the SEC Championship They waxed Oklahoma. Six top-10 teams. That’s crazy.”

