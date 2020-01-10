What’s the future for Clemson's draft eligible underclassmen?

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson still has one game left to play, but there are a few Tigers who have a big decision to make about their future as soon as the College Football National Championship against LSU is complete on Monday.

Clemson plays LSU at the Superdome here in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Here is a breakdown on the underclassmen we expect to place their name into the 2020 NFL Draft, as well as those who have decided to return. There are also a few players who we feel are still up in the air about there decision to return to school or forgot their senior season at Clemson.

Draft eligible players have until Jan. 20 to decide whether they will return pro or not.

Tee Higgins, WR, 6-4, 215-pound, Jr.: Firs-round grade. He is projected as a possible to top 10 pick. He likely will forgo his senior year.

Travis Etienne, RB, 5-10, 210-pound, Jr.: Second-round grade. He is projected to be a late first round to second round draft pick. He likely will forgo his senior season.

Amari Rodgers, WR, 5-10, 210-pounds, Jr.: Has already told TCI he is returning for his senior season.

Justin Foster, DE, 6-2, 265-pound, Jr.: No official word, but he will likely return to Clemson for his senior season.

Jordan Williams, DT, 6-4, 310-pound, redshirt So.: No official word, but he will likely return to Clemson for his senior season.

Xavier Kelly, DT, 6-4, 305-pound, redshirt Jr.: Has already told TCI he plans to return to Clemson for his senior year.

Nyles Pinckney, DT, 6-1, 295-pound, graduate: He has not made a decision. Says he will make a decision after the game.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, 6-4, 230-pound redshirt Jr.: He received a first-round grade. He has already said the national championship game will be his last at Clemson.

James Skalski, LB, 6-0, 235-pound redshirt Jr.: Told TCI he plans to return to Clemson for his senior year.

A.J. Terrell, CB, 6-1, 190-poudn Jr.: No word on his draft grade. Many expect him to announce he is turning professional following the season.

