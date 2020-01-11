Clemson fans swarm fan fest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson fans turned out in high numbers to College Football Playoff Gameday Central in the New Orleans Convention Center Saturday afternoon.

The Clemson faithful enjoyed family activities, photo opportunities with the New Year’s Six and CFP Semifinal trophies as well as interactive displays presented by the national championship sponsors.

The Clemson Insider’s own Alex Dodd and Gavin Gavino caught up with fans to gather their thoughts on Monday night’s game. Check out the video below.

