Collins updates commit status after Scott’s departure

Clemson wide receiver commit Dacari Collins remains “All In” with the Tigers despite the departure of former receivers coach Jeff Scott, who will coach in his final game with Clemson on Monday in the national title game before moving on to become the full-time head coach at South Florida.

“Yes sir,” Collins told The Clemson Insider when asked if he is still locked into his pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program.

Collins, a four-star prospect from Powder Springs, Ga., has already built a strong relationship with new Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham, whom he worked with at the Dabo Swinney Camp back when he was a youth camper.

“Coach Grisham, we chop it up every once in a while,” Collins said. “Actually, I talked to him last week, and we were just talking.”

“He’s a good coach,” Collins added. “It’s really no different from Coach Scott. My bond’s already tight with him also because when I went to camp when I was younger, he was my receivers’ coach before I moved up to Scott.”

Collins (6-4, 200) recently participated in the Under Armour Future 50 Camp, which is held each year for the top underclassman prospects in the nation during the week of the Under Armour All-America Game.

“It was a great experience to be around a lot of good guys from around the country, great coaches,” Collins said. “Once-in-a-lifetime experience to go out there and compete and have fun.”

After the Future 50, Collins committed to play in the 2021 UA All-America Game.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So, very blessed to be in this position to commit to the game.”

While at the Future 50, Collins had a chance to hang around with 2021 Clemson receiver target Beaux Collins of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, and the two hit it off.

“As a person, he’s a very good guy,” Dacari said. “Cool, laid-back, funny. He’s just a good person to be around, positive vibes. As a player, he’s very physical. Makes a lot of good catches, not just open catches but tough catches. And I believe Clemson has a good chance with him. I’ve been talking to him a few times. I talked to Coach Grisham, trying to get him on board.”

Dacari is coming off of a strong junior season at McEachern High School, which made it to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state playoffs.

“It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but it went very well,” he said. “We finished 12-1. I finished with like 697 yards, 99 catches. It was a good season for me.”

Dacari will be back at Clemson for its elite junior day later this month, and after seeing players in the Tigers’ 2020 class sign last month, he is even more excited to enroll at the school next year.

“I talked to DJ (Uiagalelei),” Dacari said. “He was saying he couldn’t really believe he was already in school about to go to Clemson. It’s very fun, and it’s just amazing.”

