ESPN analysts continue to shower LSU with lots of love

NEW ORLEANS — On College Football Live on ESPN2 on Friday afternoon, show host Matt Barrie asked analysts Jesse Palmer, Joey Galloway and Jonathan Vilma to choose who they have the most confidence in heading into Monday’s national championship game: Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow, Clemson’s wide receivers or LSU’s wide receivers, Clemson’s front seven or LSU’s front seven, and Clemson’s defensive backs or LSU’s defensive backs.

For the most part, with a few exceptions, the pundits said they have more confidence in LSU’s players.

Here is what Palmer, Galloway and Vilma had to say:

More confidence in Lawrence or Burrow?

Palmer:

“(Lawrence) won a national championship last year as a true freshman. He’s been really good the last seven games, but because of how Joe Burrow’s played over the 14 this year, I’m going to go with Joe Burrow. But this is like picking publicly your favorite child.”

Galloway:

“I agree because it’s tough because all we’ve seen Trevor Lawrence do is win football games, no matter who you’re playing. So, I’m like Jesse, I’m going with Joe Burrow.”

Vilma:

“I agree. Great minds think alike. Joe Burrow is playing out of his mind. The best point that you mentioned, Jesse, early on was the accuracy. How do you defend the perfect pass, right? The accuracy’s there.”

More confidence in Clemson’s receivers or LSU’s receivers?

Palmer:

“LSU’s because I don’t think you can do better across the board than (Ja’Marr) Chase, (Justin) Jefferson and (Terrace) Marshall. Plus, Tee Higgins banged up a little bit against Ohio State. So, I don’t know the health of Clemson’s receivers, I’ll go with LSU.”

Galloway:

“I agree with you. It’s almost like we feel like we’re apologizing to the opposing team as we’re making our picks because everyone is so good that the margin is very thin. But I’ll go LSU also simply because we just saw what they did against Oklahoma, and they’re really darn good.”

Vilma:

“Three Sunday players. I’m going LSU wide receivers.”

More confidence in Clemson’s front seven or LSU’s front seven?

Palmer:

“I’ll go Clemson because I include Isaiah Simmons in that front seven. A lot of different things, how multiple they can be defensively, I’ll go with Clemson.”

Galloway:

“I’ll go Clemson also. But honestly I think it goes back to Brent Venables and the multiple looks he will give Joe Burrow and switch things up. I’ll go with Clemson also.”

Vilma:

(Vilma agreed)

More confidence in Clemson’s DBs or LSU’s DBs?

Palmer:

“LSU DBs because (Derek) Stingley on one side, (Kristian) Fulton on the other – those are two guys that are going to play on Sundays — and Grant Delpit. You’ve got so much NFL talent in that secondary for LSU.”

Galloway:

“I think it really depends on (K’Lavon) Chaisson up front, how much pressure he gets on Trevor Lawrence is going to help the defensive backfield. If they only have to cover for three seconds, they’ll be pretty good.”

Vilma:

“Clemson DBs. You have Isaiah Simmons who plays all over the place, most versatile player. When he drops back, that is hard to account for. He had an interception against Justin Fields. Clemson DBs.”

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!