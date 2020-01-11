Terrell updates his draft status

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell says he has not made a decision on his professional career, and understandably so, considering the Tigers play LSU in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Terrell and the rest of the draft eligible underclassmen have until Jan. 20 to declare for the NFL Draft or stay in school.

“I will decide on that when the season is over,” Terrell said on Saturday during the national championship media day. “We will see what it is like after the season and I will just go with my gut.”

Terrell would not say what his draft grade was from the NFL Draft advisory committee except that it was “pretty good.”

Terrell is one of five eligible Tigers who have not officially announced their intentions about the draft. ACC Defensive Player of the Year and linebacker, Isaiah Simmons, is expected to announce his intentions to enter the draft after Monday’s game, as well as wide receiver Tee Higgins and running back Travis Etienne.

Simmons is listed as a possible top 10 pick in the draft, while Higgins is also considered a first-round selection. Etienne is considered a second-round guy.

Defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney, like Terrell, is still undecided on his decision as well. As for Terrell, he is considered to be the No. 7 or No. 8 cornerback in the draft should he decide to forgo his senior season.

