Thomas, Terrell say internet rumors were a distraction

NEW ORLEANS — Last weekend rival fans hit the Clemson message boards with a very damning rumor that Clemson defensive players Xavier Thomas and A.J. Terrell had sold their gifts from the Fiesta Bowl.

The rumor was proven to be false and quickly The Clemson Insider and other fan websites that cover the Tigers removed the harmful threads. However, for Clemson, the rumor did prove to be a little bit of a distraction as it gets ready to play LSU in Monday’s National Championship Game.

“You know you did not do anything. You still have your bowl gear at home. Nobody was trying to sell anything. So, you just show them what you have, block it out and move on,” Thomas said during the National Championship Media Day Saturday at the Xavier University Convention Center in New Orleans.

Terrell said he does not know how the rumor started or how anyone would take the time to make up such a thing, but he said they quickly tried to move on after proving their innocence.

“It is just something we can’t control. You just have to move on. Nothing happened. It is what it is,” the cornerback said. “It’s the first time something like this has happened to me, and the first time I heard about stuff like that. It does not affect me. I know I am good. Nothing really happened.”

Though Terrell was surprised someone took the time to think of rumor such as this, Thomas was not.

“To me, sometimes it is something you expect from people,” the defensive tackle said. “There are people that sit at home and think about stuff like that. It was not anything that surprised me. We just had to get it sorted out why we were on campus. It was definitely a distraction. But we got it sorted out.”

Thomas and Terrell are expected to start for the Tigers on Monday night when they play LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and will be televised by ESPN.

