The Clemson men’s basketball team was 0-59 against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Until today.

The Tigers snapped their losing streak, which was the longest to one opponent in NCAA history, with a 79-76, overtime victory over the Tar Heels at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about Clemson’s historic win:

The final moment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/e6He5MXFxN — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020

All the feels ✊ pic.twitter.com/h0WIQh1eIu — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020

THERE’S A NEW STREAK IN CHAPEL HILL 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/QETjJdrfge — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020

My view of a historic moment pic.twitter.com/ucSnmb5UGD — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) January 11, 2020

I can’t believe it. — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 11, 2020

Congratulations to @ClemsonMBB on an awesome win at Chapel Hill! The streak is broken! #ClemsonGRIT — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) January 11, 2020

THE DROUGHT IS OVER. After 59 consecutive losses, @ClemsonMBB takes down North Carolina in Chapel Hill.#ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/0d5oHlNeDx — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 11, 2020

After that win, Duke better be a sellout on Tuesday. Heck, every game should be a sellout. That team and staff earned it today. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) January 11, 2020

Yesssirrrr way to get it done fellas!!!🐯🐯@ClemsonMBB https://t.co/hGnPwhIgII — Avry Holmes (@holmes_avry) January 11, 2020

Anyone catch Tar Heel natives @_JayRock15 and @h_tyson5 coming up HUGE today?!?! — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) January 11, 2020

Took me 33 trips but finally saw Clemson win in Chapel Hill — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 11, 2020

That first win in Chapel Hill in program history MOOD🕺:#ClemsonGRIT @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/sMhBfa31Pl — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 12, 2020