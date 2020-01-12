Catching up with the CEO of trash talking Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins returned to the upstate on Saturday morning to visit with fans and sign autographs.

The defensive end starred at Clemson and won the hearts of Tiger fans with his cariama and contributions on the field. He was the fifth consensus All-American in program history and led the Tigers to two national championships.

Wilkins was drafted by the Miami with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

TCI’s own Taylor Farmer and Abigail Angalet caught up with Wilkins at his meet and greet event at Dick Sports in Greenville. Check out the interview below: