TCI caught up with Brownell as the team returned to Clemson

The Clemson Insider was on hand to interview Clemson head coach Brad Brownell when the Tigers returned to Littlejohn after the historic win over North Carolina.
Watch coach Brownell discuss the emotions of the victory on TCITV:
The Clemson Insider was on hand to interview Clemson head coach Brad Brownell when the Tigers returned to Littlejohn after the historic win over North Carolina.
Watch coach Brownell discuss the emotions of the victory on TCITV:
NEW ORLEANS — Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Clemson From the Sidelines. A special edition today with some thoughts From the Big Easy after spending several days in New Orleans. (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Make no mistake. Clemson’s matchup with LSU Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship is not on a neutral field. The Tigers, the Clemson Tigers that is, will play a (…)
Christian Wilkins returned to the upstate on Saturday morning to visit with fans and sign autographs. The defensive end starred at Clemson and won the hearts of Tiger fans with his cariama and contributions on (…)
NEW ORLEANS – When Clemson linebacker Bryton Constantin arrived to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Friday afternoon ahead of Monday’s national championship game against LSU, (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson fans turned out in high numbers to College Football Playoff Gameday Central in the New Orleans Convention Center Saturday afternoon. The Clemson faithful enjoyed family activities, (…)
NEW ORLEANS – Third-ranked Clemson and No. 1 LSU last played two weeks ago in the College Football Playoff Semifinal and won’t play the CFP National Championship Game until Monday evening. The long (…)
NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Insider caught up with Jeff Scott at the media day for the national championship. Coach Scott said it has been an emotional time as his final game with the Tigers approaches. (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson fans turned out in significant numbers to College Football Playoff Gameday Central at the New Orleans Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Fans enjoyed family activities and (…)
The Clemson men’s basketball team was 0-59 against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Until today. The Tigers snapped their losing streak, which was the longest to one opponent in NCAA history, with a 79-76, (…)
It’s over! The longest losing streak from one team to another in NCAA history has finally come to an end. Clemson finally beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill with a 79-76 victory at the Dean Dome. The win (…)