Clemson fights back within striking distance

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson started the third quarter according to script after a big defensive stop as Travis Etienne ran in for a three-yard touchdown. Then it followed the score with a two-point conversion pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers to cut the LSU lead to 28-25 with 10:49 to play in the third quarter. The drive covered 50 yards in six plays and 2:37.

The Tigers in orange britches nabbed a pivitol stop on defense then took advantage of a kick-catch interference on LSU to start their drive on the 50 yard line. Clemson then marched down the field and finished the drive with the three yard score from Etienne and two point conversion to Rodgers.