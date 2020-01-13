Clemson strikes first in CFP Championship

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson struck first in the Superdome as Trevor Lawrence ran outside for a one-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 lead with 6:34 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 67 yards on five plays in 2:05.

The drive began as Lawrence found a wide-open Braden Galloway for a 42-yard completion to move the ball in LSU territory. Four plays later Lawrence finished the drive with the one yard touchdown drive to give Clemson an early 7-0 lead.