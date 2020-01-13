ESPN analyst thinks Lawrence potentially could be greatest player of all time

NEW ORLEANS — Could Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence become the greatest college football player of all time?

ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer thinks so.

On College Football Live Monday, as he joined the show to help preview tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Clemson and LSU at the Superdome in New Orleans, Palmer says if Lawrence outduels Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow to complete a second straight undefeated season, it’s hard not to.

“I think this, Trevor Lawrence is a prodigy,” Palmer said. “If he wins tonight and he outduels Joe Burrow and he goes 30-0 and wins his second national championship in his first two years, I think Trevor Lawrence needs to enter the conversation as potentially the greatest college football player of all time.”

Lawrence is attempting to improve his record as a starter to 26-0. With a win, he would become the first FBS quarterback in the modern era to win 15 games as a starter in a single season and break the Clemson record of 14 set by Deshaun Watson in both 2015 and 2016.

Lawrence set a then-single-season Clemson record by closing the 2018 season with 169 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. Lawrence threw an interception on his 13th pass attempt of the season opener against Georgia Tech, ending a streak of 182 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. Lawrence’s streak ended five attempts shy of the school record held by Tajh Boyd (187, 2012-13). Lawrence has gone on to shatter both records down the stretch in 2019. Entering the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Lawrence has thrown a school-record 202 pass attempts without an interception, tied for the ninth-longest in ACC history.