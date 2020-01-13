Halftime photo gallery: No. 1 LSU 28, No. 3 Clemson 17

NEW ORLEANS — Third-ranked Clemson jumped out to a hot start and seemed to confuse LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the first quarter. But the Bayou Bengals surged ahead to take a 28-17 lead into the break.

Burrow completed 16-of-28 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns including a 56 yard bomb to get the LSU offense rolling.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne jumped out to a good start with 70 yards on 10 carries in the first half and three receptions for 34 yards.

Check out some photos from the first half here: LINK