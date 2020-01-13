Higgins wills his way into end zone, extends Clemson lead

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson extended its lead to 17-10 when Tee Higgins took a reverse from Lyn-J Dixon 36 yards for a touchdown with 10:38 to play in the second quarter. The score capped off a four play 96-yard drive in just 1:32

Trevor Lawrence opened the drive with a back-shoulder pass to Justyn Ross for 24 yards. Then Travis Etienne rushed for 28 and seven yards on ensuing plays to set up second and three from the LSU 36. That’s when Dixon ran right and pitched the ball to Higgins who fought his way into the end zone to give Clemson the 17-10 lead.