Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at Superdome for national title game

Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at Superdome for national title game

Football

Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at Superdome for national title game

By , 54 minutes ago

By: and |

NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson football team has arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game against LSU.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of Clemson’s arrival! LINK.

, , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home