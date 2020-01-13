Photo Gallery: National Championship Pregame

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson and LSU are just moments from kickoff. Here is The Clemson Insider’s pre-game gallery from the Superdome in New Orleans. LINK
Higgins wills his way into end zone, extends Clemson lead
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson extended its lead to 17-10 when Tee Higgins took a reverse from Lyn-J Dixon 36 yards for a touchdown with 10:38 to play in the second quarter. The score capped off a four play 96-yard (…)
Potter nails career high, moves Clemson back in front
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson extended its lead to 10-7 on a career long 52-yard field goal off the foot of BT Potter with 13:43 to play in the first half. The field goal was the longest of the BCS and CFP era and (…)
Clemson strikes first in CFP Championship
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson struck first in the Superdome as Trevor Lawrence ran outside for a one-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 lead with 6:34 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 67 (…)
Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at Superdome for national title game
NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson football team has arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game against LSU. Check out Bart Boatwright’s (…)
Watch Clemson arrive for the national championship game
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson has arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the national championship game. Watch the Tigers arrival on TCITV: https://youtu.be/uwu56MukECA
Jimbo Fisher weighs in on Clemson before national title game
NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher joined ESPN’s College Football Live ahead of tonight’s national championship game to discuss the matchup between Clemson and LSU at the Mercedes-Benz (…)
ESPN analyst thinks Lawrence potentially could be greatest player of all time
NEW ORLEANS — Could Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence become the greatest college football player of all time? ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer thinks so. On College Football Live Monday, as he joined the (…)
Clemson's 'Get back coach' has his hands full with Venables in CFP championship
NEW ORLEANS – By now fans know about Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ official ‘get back coach’ Adam Smotherman. Venables tends to get pretty animated during games and shortly after (…)
Joanne's update from Mercedes-Benz Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Insider is on location from the Superdome ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between third-ranked Clemson and No. 1 LSU. Joanne Bethea will provide (…)
Kourtnei Brown's Video for the National Championship Game: Really Hot
NEW ORLEANS — Each game this season former Clemson Tiger defensive end Kourtnei Brown has made a video for Clemson to hype tonight’s national championship game in New Orleans. Check out his ‘Really Hot’ (…)