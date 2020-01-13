Superdome ready for the champs: Photo Gallery

NEW ORLEANS — The national championship game is just hours away. The Clemson Insider is already on location at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
See what the dome looks like in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery.
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson has a chance to make history tonight when it plays LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Superdome in New Orleans. With a win, Clemson can complete the (…)
NEW ORLEANS — What is “The Vibe” from New Orleans. The Clemson Insider has been on location since Thursday. Robert and Gavin discuss “The Vibe” from New Orleans on TCITV: https://youtu.be/e1Qavup-X6A
NEW ORLEANS – Tony Elliott remembers the first time he met running back Travis Etienne. Now the running back from Jennings, Louisiana plays in his second College Football Playoff National Championship (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Jeff Scott could not have dreamed of a better ending to his Clemson career than the one he will experience Monday night. Scott, who has spent most of the last two decades in Clemson as a (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson will attempt to earn its second straight national title and their third championship in four years today when they face LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. (…)
Payton Page, one of Clemson’s top targets in the 2021 class, is down to five schools. On Saturday, the highly regarded defensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley formally narrowed his recruitment to (…)
While it is no secret that the Clemson men’s basketball team has struggled early on this season, the Tigers made quite the statement Saturday night with a historic 79-76 win over North Carolina in Chapel (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Outside of Clemson itself, perhaps no one is happier to see the Tigers back in the national championship game more than Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford. Clemson, the (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson fans were out in force for the National Championship Pep Rally in New Orleans on Sunday. Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery. A great gift for (…)
NEW ORLEANS – Five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is one of Clemson’s early enrollees that had the unique opportunity to practice with the team in Clemson as it prepped for Monday’s (…)