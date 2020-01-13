Watch Clemson arrive for the national championship game

Watch Clemson arrive for the national championship game

Football

Watch Clemson arrive for the national championship game

By 1 hour ago

By: |

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson has arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the national championship game.

Watch the Tigers arrival on TCITV:

Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home